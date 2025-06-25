Man accused of theft paraded with shoe garland in Jammu, probe ordered | Video The accused is a resident of Kashmir and was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he was arrested following a chase and a scuffle near a hospital.

Jammu:

A police team in Jammu and Kashmir has landed in controversy after they were caught on camera publicly humiliating a suspected thief with a garland of shoes and slippers, forced to sit on the bonnet of a moving police vehicle, and paraded through the streets of Jammu. The man was reportedly caught for allegedly stealing money while buying medicines. A video of the police action has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage, with many condemning the act as degrading and unprofessional. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have termed the behaviour of the personnel involved as inappropriate and have promised strict action after a detailed inquiry.

Watch video here

The video shows police officers handcuffing the man, who was stripped naked to his waist, and making him sit on the bonnet of a police jeep and then parading him on the streets of Jammu city.

Accused of stealing money

The accused, a resident of Kashmir, was reportedly under the influence of drugs when he was apprehended following a chase and scuffle near a hospital in Jammu.

According to Bakshi Nagar Police Station SHO Azad Manhas, whose team was involved in the incident, a man who was robbed of Rs 40,000 in the Bakshi Nagar area while buying medicines for his patient a couple of days ago, identified the accused outside a hospital in the heart of the city and confronted him.

The situation escalated when the accused allegedly attacked the man with a knife, causing injuries, and attempted to flee. Police personnel patrolling the area went after the accused and nabbed him. Local youths also joined the chase, and once the accused was caught, they reportedly tied his hands with a rope and placed a garland of footwear around his neck.

He was then made to sit on the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded through the streets, with a loudspeaker announcing his arrest. Videos of the incident show bystanders raising slogans in support of the police, who appeared to condone the public shaming.

SSP ordered investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh said the action of the police personnel was "unprofessional, unbecoming of the members of a disciplined organisation", and calls for a stern departmental action.

"In order to ascertain actual facts, a preliminary enquiry is hereby ordered and entrusted to SDPO (Sub-divisional police officer) City North, Jammu, who will enquire into the matter and submit his findings to this office within a week's time positively," the SSP said in an order.

This incident marks the second case of public shaming by police in Jammu within a month. On June 11, a similar episode occurred when three individuals accused of being involved in a shooting were reportedly beaten by police officers in full public view. That incident, too, sparked criticism over concerns of custodial misconduct and violations of due process.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

