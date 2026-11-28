Shopian:

Crackdown against terrorists continues in Jammu and Kashmir as security forces nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates and recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition. The arrests were made during a 'Cordon and Search Operation' (CASO) jointly conducted by Shopian Police and Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Narwaw and Rawalpora areas of Shopian. The arrested individuals are - Abrar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Avend in Shopian, Rasik Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad Lone, residents of Dachipora.

According to the officials investigating the case, "Securing this consignment is a major success. It has prevented weapons from reaching active terrorists who were conspiring to disrupt peace by carrying out attacks in the area. Further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in this conspiracy and the entire network." During the operation, security forces recovered two hand grenades, 20 AK-47 rounds of ammunition, five Lashkar-e-Taiba posters, three mobile phones, and three Aadhaar cards. The seized material has been taken into custody for forensic examination.

The police have registered an FIR (number 250/2026) at the concerned police station under sections 7 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act, and sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The arrest of three Lashkar-e-Taiba aides is considered a major success because it is through these aides that the terrorists continue to carry out their nefarious plots.

Top Lashkar commander Lateef Bhat, involved in Kulgam CRPF attack, killed in encounter

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed on Wednesday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The fresh encounter erupted in Zangalpora village of Kulgam district, barely a kilometre from the site of the recent terror attack. Bhat was involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that left three paramilitary personnel injured.The gunfight came two days after Nisar Dar was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area in the south Kashmir district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site.

During the operation, security personnel had established video contact with Bhat and urged him to surrender. During the video call, the terrorist first recited an Arabic prayer, saying, "O Allah, save me from the oppression of the oppressors."

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Top Lashkar commander Lateef Bhat, involved in Kulgam CRPF attack, killed in encounter