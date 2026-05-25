Major disaster averted in J-K's Gulmarg: Over 300 tourists rescued after cable car develops mid-air snag

Gulmarg (J&K):

A major tragedy was narrowly averted on Monday at Gulmarg Gondola, one of Kashmir’s most popular tourist attractions, after a technical malfunction forced authorities to suspend gondola operations while several cabins were still airborne.

According to officials, the fault was detected during operations on the first phase of the gondola service, prompting an immediate shutdown of the system as a precautionary measure. Nearly 300 tourists were left stranded mid-air for almost an hour as emergency response teams launched a coordinated rescue operation.

Rescue personnel acted swiftly to evacuate all passengers safely from the suspended cabins. Authorities later confirmed that every tourist was rescued without injury and successfully escorted to their respective destinations.

Service suspended till full repair and safety checks

Following the incident, gondola services on both the upward and downward routes have been temporarily suspended until the technical issue is fully resolved. Officials assured visitors that restoration work is already underway and services will resume only after comprehensive safety checks are completed.

Appealing to tourists not to panic, authorities emphasised that the situation remained under control throughout the operation and that passenger safety was given top priority.

CM Abdullah assures situation under control

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also addressed the incident on social media platform X, stating that the situation was under control and there was no cause for alarm.

“Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” CM Abdullah’s office posted on X.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of rapid emergency response and stringent safety mechanisms at high-altitude tourist attractions. For now, relief prevails across Gulmarg as what could have turned into a major disaster ended with all lives safely protected.

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