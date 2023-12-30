'Lord Ram doesn't only belong to Hindus, but to entire world,' says Farooq Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah

Ram Temple: National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah congratulated trhe people who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple is slated for January 22, with the consecration ceremony.

"Ayodhya Ram Temple is about to be inaugurated. I would like to congratulate everyone who made the effort for the temple. It's ready now," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told news agency ANI.

'Lord Ram belongs to everyone in world'

He underscored that Lord Ram doesn't solely belong to Hindus, rather, he belongs to everyone in the world. "I also want to say to the whole nation that Lord Ram doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world. He is the Lord for all the people across the world. It's written in the books," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir leader further said that Lord Ram has given a message of brotherhood, love, unity and helping each other. "He has always said to uplift the fallen, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. He has given a universal message. Today, as this temple is about to be inaugurated, I want to tell the people of the country to revive the brotherhood that is diminishing in our country. I want to tell everyone to maintain that brotherhood," he said.

Ram Temple inauguration

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple is scheduled for January 22. During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

As per the sources, only five people will be present in the sanctum sanctorum at the time of consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Acharya will be present in the sanctum sanctorum. The curtain will remain closed at the time of consecration.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day.

(With ANI inputs)

