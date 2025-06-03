LG Manoj Sinha sacks three Jammu and Kashmir government employees over LeT, Hizb terror links Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed three government employees — a police constable, a school teacher, and a junior assistant — for alleged links to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of three government employees for their alleged involvement with Pakistan-backed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM). The action, taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, comes as part of the administration's ongoing crackdown on terrorism and its support networks within state institutions.

The three sacked employees — Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police; Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the School Education Department; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College, Srinagar — are currently in jail. Officials said all three were directly aiding terrorist groups in operations against security forces and civilians.

Constable helped LeT drop arms and explosives

Police constable Malik Ishfaq Naseer, recruited in 2007, was found to be an active associate of the LeT. His brother, Malik Asif Naseer, was a Pakistan-trained LeT militant killed in 2018. Malik continued supporting the outfit while serving in the police force, helping with arms and explosives smuggling.

His involvement came to light during a 2021 investigation into weapons smuggling in the Jammu region. Malik reportedly used his official position to coordinate GPS-guided weapons drops for LeT handlers across the border. He was also responsible for identifying secure drop zones and distributing weapons to terrorists within Jammu and Kashmir.

Teacher caught with arms, Hizb posters

Ajaz Ahmed, appointed as a government school teacher in 2011, was found to be working closely with the HM in Poonch. His ties were exposed in November 2023 when he and an associate were caught during a routine police check. Arms, ammunition, and Hizbul-Mujahideen posters were found in his Toyota Fortuner.

Investigations revealed that he was acting on instructions from Abid Ramzan Sheikh, an HM operative based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), and had been regularly transporting arms to active militants in the Valley.

Medical college staffer linked to Shujaat Bukhari killing

Waseem Ahmad Khan, employed at Government Medical College, Srinagar, since 2007, was dismissed for his role in aiding LeT and HM terrorists. His involvement in the 2018 assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two police guards was unearthed during a separate probe into a Batmaloo terror attack.

Security officials said Khan provided logistical support for attacks on CRPF and J&K Police forces and even helped terrorists escape after executing the targeted killings.

Administrative vetting tightened under LG Sinha

Since taking office in August 2020, LG Manoj Sinha has aggressively pursued anti-terror measures in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 75 government employees with links to terrorism have been dismissed under Article 311(2)(c), and recruitment processes across departments now require mandatory police verification.

A senior official noted that these actions have "instilled fear among potential terror associates" and significantly weakened internal sabotage risks. "By disrupting terror networks, cutting funding channels, and cleansing government ranks, the UT administration under Manoj Sinha has delivered major blows to the terror infrastructure," the official added.