J-K LG Manoj Sinha orders reopening of 14 tourist spots shut after Pahalgam terror attack | Check list

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (February 16) ordered the reopening of 14 tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir that were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April last year.

According to a post shared by the Office of the LG on X, the decision was taken after a comprehensive security review and consultations regarding the prevailing situation. "After a thorough security review and discussion, I've ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures," said the LG.

Here's the list of spots closed after Pahalgam terror attack

In the Kashmir Division, 11 tourist spots have been reopened with immediate effect. These include:

Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam

Dandipora Park in Kokernag

Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian

Astanpora and Tulip Garden in Srinagar

Thajwas Glacier and Hung Park in Ganderbal

Wullar/Watlab in Baramulla

​In the Jammu Division, three destinations are:

Devi Pindi in Reasi

Mahu Mangat in Ramban

Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar

LG Sinha further stated that four additional sites—Gurez, Athwatoo, and Bangus in the Kashmir Division, and Ramkund in Ramban district—will be reopened once snow clearance is completed.

The reopening is expected to provide a fresh boost to tourism activities across the Union Territory.

These tourist spots had been closed following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local pony rider, were killed.

