Land of PoK-based terrorist attached inder UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban Land belonging to a terrorist operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was attached under the UAPA in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu:

Land owned by a terrorist operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, police said.

The attachment of over one-and-a-half kanal of agricultural land belonging to PoK-based terrorist Ali Mohd alias Ibrahim Sheikh, in Sumbar village of Dharamkund, marks a significant step in the fight against terrorism, a police spokesperson said.

"The attached property has been duly marked in revenue records, and notices prohibiting its sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA," he said, adding the attachment is linked to a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA last year.

He said the action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region and highlights the dedication of the force in neutralising the threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Two LeT hybrid terrorists arrested with arms and ammunition in J-K's Shopian

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists enters second day in Kishtwar