Lal Chowk Assembly Election LIVE: PDP vs BJP vs JKAP, who will win?

Lal Chowk Assembly Election: The Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases. The results of the polls will be announced today.

Updated on: October 08, 2024 8:41 IST
Lal Chowk Assembly Election Results: Lal Chowk Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The seat was established in 2022. It is a part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP, Congress, PDP, National Conference, and JKAP are the main parties in the seat. The seat went to polls in the second phase of the three-phased Assembly Elections on September 25.

Lal Chowk Assembly constituency: Date of polling

The constituency went to polls on September 25.

Lal Chowk Assembly constituency: Result date

The result of the seat will be declared on October 8.

Lal Chowk Assembly constituency Candidates

  • National Conference: Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed
  • PDP: Zuhaib Yousf Mir
  • BJP: Er. Aijaz Hussain Rather
  • JKAP: Mohammad Ashraf Mir
  • AIFB: Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti
  • JKANC: Abdul Rashid Haroon

 

