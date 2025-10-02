Ladakh Administration orders magisterial inquiry into Leh violence; Wangchuk's wife slams Centre Authorities have also appealed to anyone with relevant information or evidence about the incident to come forward. Individuals can submit their statements or proof voluntarily to the inquiry officer between October 4 and 18.

Leh:

The Ladakh administration on Thursday announced a magisterial probe into the Leh violence, which resulted in the deaths of four persons. The unrest broke out on September 24 when the Leh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing fuelled a stir seeking statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule.

The magisterial inquiry will focus on the reasons behind the clashes, identify those responsible, and review how law enforcement managed the situation.

Officials have promised that the inquiry will be completed quickly to ensure accountability and help restore public trust during the ongoing unrest in the region. The final report is expected within four weeks from the date of the order.

People asked to provide information on unrest

Authorities have also appealed to anyone with relevant information or evidence about the incident to come forward. Individuals can submit their statements or proof voluntarily to the inquiry officer between October 4 and 18.

The move aims to bring clarity and justice after the tragic events, while addressing concerns about the response of the police during the clashes.

“By virtue of this notice, any person(s) having information about the incident or who is willing/desirous to give oral evidence/ written statement/ material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the inquiry officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements/evidence as per the schedule given. All concerned are therefore requested to extend their cooperation to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry,” the notice read.

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife slams Centre

Arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali has rebuked the government, alleging that the police was being misused to ‘torture’ the people of Ladakh.

"Is India really free? In 1857, 24,000 Britishers used 135,000 Indian sepoys to oppress 300 million Indians under orders from the Queen. Today, a dozen administrators are misusing 2400 Ladakhi police to oppress and torture 3 lakh Ladakhis under the orders of the MHA," she wrote on X.

Relaxation in curfew

Meanwhile, people were seen making a beeline to markets after relaxation in the curfew. The markets were permitted to open today from 10 am to 5 pm.

