Kupwara Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Kupwara Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends.Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.

Kupwara is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and it is the constituency number 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Jammu and Kashmir People Conference (JKPC), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) are the main parties in the constituency. JKPC's Bashir Ahmad Dar won the Kupwara constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JKNC's Mir Saifullah won the constituency for the third time in a row. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Saifullah defeated Independent candidate Ghulam Qadir Mir and Congress candidate Chowdhary Salam-u-din.

Kupwara Assembly Election Results 2024: Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir People Conference's (JKPC) Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Nasir Aslam Wani and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Mir Mohammad Fayaz are the main candidates in the Kupwara seat.

Kupwara Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kupwara constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the Union Territory, including Uri, Baramulla, and Gulmarg.

Kupwara Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Kupwara will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.