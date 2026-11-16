Top Lashkar commander Lateef Bhat, linked to CRPF camp attack, among two terrorists killed in Kulgam

Kulgam:

Two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's top commander Lateef Bhat, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, where three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack last week, sources said.

As per the sources, Lateef Bhat was involved in the attack on a CRPF post last week.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces. Army units stationed in the area, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police's elite Special Operations Group (SOG), took part in the encounter.

"Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Terrorists linked to attack on CRPF camp

The two terrorists were allegedly involved in last week's attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the same district. The three jawans were injured in the attack.

The incident took place around 2.15 pm at the CRPF camp located near Mir Bazar at a security check post. The terrorists fled towards a nearby forest following the attack.

However, a new outfit, Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The name of Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir has come to the fore for the first time in connection with a terrorist activity in the Kashmir Valley.

In a statement issued on November 11, the group claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the CRPF personnel as "Indian-occupation personnel". In a statement, the group said, "Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir claims responsibility for the attack on Indian-occupation personnel of the CRPF in Kulgam district of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The veil of "artificial peace" imposed by the occupying Hindutva regime and its apparatus is once again about to be torn apart by the operations of the Mujahideen.

Who is Lateef Bhat?

Lateef Bhat, a wanted terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, was involved in planning or carrying out the attack. Bhat was believed to be active in South Kashmir. According to sources, the method used in the CRPF's attack resembles previous incidents in which his name has surfaced.

Before allegedly becoming an active terrorist, Bhat was reportedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba's overground network in South Kashmir for nearly five years. He came under the scrutiny of security agencies following the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police assistant sub-inspector at Lal Chowk in Anantnag during the Amarnath Yatra. Sources also suspect that a Pakistani terrorist may have accompanied Bhat during the attack.

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