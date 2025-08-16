Kishtwar floods: Japan PM Ishiba express anguish over loss of lives; CM Abdullah announces ex-gratia National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration and local volunteers have been actively involved in rescue operations in flood-hit Kishtwar.

Kishtwar:

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday expressed pain over the loss of lives in the Northern part of India. As many as 60 persons were killed and over 100 left injured in a flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part ofIndia. On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured,” Ishiba posted on X.

Rescue operation in full swing

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration and local volunteers have been actively involved in rescue operations in flood-hit Kishtwar.

As many as 75 persons are still reported to be missing by their family members.

JK CM visits cloudburst site

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the incident site to take stock of the rescue operations in Kishtwar. He also announced an ex-gratia relief from the CM’s Relief Fund for the deceased and injured.

“Chief Minister visited the cloudburst affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and damage and said the Government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief. As a mark of solidarity and immediate succor, Chief Minister announced ex-gratia relief from the CM’s Relief Fund,” the post by CM office read.

The compensation announced by CM is as follows

- Rs 2 lakh for each deceased

- Rs 1 lakh for severely injured

- Rs 50,000 for minor injuries

- Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures

- Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures

- Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visits Kishtwar

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also visited the cloudburst site to oversee rescue operations. He also visited Jammu Government Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured persons.

"Till now 53 bodies have been retrieved from the debris. This was an unprecedented disaster. It took everyone by surprise. The locals did a commendable job as first responders in this disaster. The rescue operation being done following the whole of government concept will be an example for the country. The PM is taking a review of the whole situation. He also spoke to the LG yesterday. At the time this disaster struck, 1500-2000 people were present there. In the hospital here, 67 injured persons are admitted. Out of 67 people, 5 people have been discharged," he said while interacting with the media.

The disaster struck Chisoti—the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple—at approximately 12:25 pm on August 14.