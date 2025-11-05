Encounter breaks out between Army and terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar, operation underway As per the initial reports, the security forces have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. The anti-terror operation is currently underway.

Kishtwar:

An encounter broke out early on Wednesday morning between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists and forces are engaged in a firefight in the Kalaban forest area of Naidgam.

Taking on micro-blogging platform X, the army's WhiteKnight Corps wrote, " In an intelligence-based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress."

More details are awaited.