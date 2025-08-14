Kishtwar cloudburst: 46 dead after massive flash floods hits J-K's Chositi | What we know so far Kishtwar cloudburst: Chositi, located about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town, was among the worst-hit areas in the cloudburst disaster. A community kitchen crowded with devotees took the direct impact, as flash floods triggered by the cloudburst swept away multiple structures.

Kishtwar:

A massive cloudburst struck Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district between 12 noon and 1:00 pm on Thursday (August 14), triggering flash floods that swept through the last motorable point on the route to the revered Machail Mata temple. At least 46 people, including two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, have died, while more than 160 people have been rescued so far. Large numbers of pilgrims had gathered for the annual Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25 and is scheduled to end on September 5. The sudden surge of water and debris destroyed property, cut off road links, and left dozens trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operations in full swing

Officials said 167 people have been rescued, 38 of them in serious condition. The death toll has been climbing throughout the day, and authorities fear it could rise further as several remain missing. Army’s White Knight Corps, along with police, SDRF, and civilian volunteers, are at the site. Over five army columns comprising 300 troops and medical detachments have been deployed, bringing in relief material, rescue gear, and medics. The Air Force has been put on alert for evacuation if required.

Central and state leaders assure assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and assured full central support, saying that every possible assistance will be provided to those affected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former CM Omar Abdullah, directing NDRF teams to be rushed in. Two NDRF units with nearly 180 personnel from Udhampur, equipped with advanced search-and-rescue gear, have joined the operation. The LG’s office confirmed that all agencies are working in coordination on the ground.

On-ground situation 'grim'

Former CM Omar Abdullah described the situation as 'grim', citing extensive damage from the flash floods. Local administration teams are evacuating residents, tending to the injured, and supplying essential relief material to stranded families.

Authorities say the wall of water, intensified by steep terrain and heavy rain, left parts of the village buried in mud and debris. Structural safety checks and road restoration work are underway even as the search for survivors continues into the night.