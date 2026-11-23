Srinagar:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology in Srinagar, lauding the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its work in education and healthcare. Praising the Board's initiatives, Rijiju described its performance as the best among all Waqf Boards in the country and assured it of the Centre's full support. The inauguration ceremony was held at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar. Rijiju, who arrived in the Valley earlier in the day, was received at the airport by Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. He later attended the college's inauguration ceremony, where he congratulated Andrabi and her team for their efforts in developing the institution.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, the Union Minister said he was pleased with the progress made by the J-K Waqf Board and had personally witnessed several of its initiatives. "I am very pleased that the J&K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju told reporters.

He also praised the leadership of Andrabi and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the Board's initiatives. "I congratulate Darakhshan Andrabi and her entire team; the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is performing the best work among all Waqf Boards in India. They will receive full support from the government of India and me," he added.

Rijiju impressed with nursing college infrastructure

During his visit, Rijiju also took stock of the facilities and infrastructure at the nursing college. Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, he said the institution would make a meaningful contribution to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by strengthening opportunities in nursing and medical technology education. "I am highly impressed by the arrangements and management at the Nursing College; the facilities, the rooms, and the overall setup are excellent. This will provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The inauguration is part of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's efforts to expand its activities beyond its traditional religious and charitable responsibilities, with a focus on education and healthcare-related initiatives.

Rijiju to visit Hazratbal Shrine, Sher-e-Kashmir University

Apart from inaugurating the nursing college, Rijiju said he would also visit the Hazratbal Shrine and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Science and Technology during his stay in the Valley. His visit comes amid the Waqf Board's efforts to develop educational and healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology is among the initiatives aimed at expanding institutional facilities and supporting professional training in the Union Territory.

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