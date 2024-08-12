Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Kathua terror attack: J-K Police arrests five terrorist associates involved in killing of soldiers

Kathua terror attack: J-K Police arrests five terrorist associates involved in killing of soldiers

Kathua in the Jammu region experienced a deadly ambush by terrorists targeting an army patrol in the remote forest belt of Machedi.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Kathua Updated on: August 12, 2024 18:52 IST
Kathua terror attack
Image Source : PTI Representative image

Kathua attack: In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested five terrorist associates involved in the killing of soldiers and other militancy-related activities in the Kathua-Bani-Kishtwar belt. The identity of the arrested individuals has not been disclosed, as their ongoing interrogation is expected to lead to further arrests in Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, and neighboring districts.

Kathua in Jammu region witnessed a deadly ambush by terrorists on an army patrol in a remote forest belt of Machedi on July 8, resulting in the killing of five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

The ambush in Kathua was followed by another attack by a separate group of terrorists in Desa forest in Doda district on July 15, resulting in the killing of four army personnel including a captain.

Earlier on June 9, nine passengers, including seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple, were killed by terrorists in Reasi district. The terrorists involved in the attack are also at large and are on the run despite a cash reward on their heads.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement