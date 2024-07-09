NIA launches investigation after terrorist attack in Kathua claims lives of 5 army personnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kathua: Indian Army personnel during a counter-terror operation following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy, in Kathua district.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, following a deadly ambush on an Army convoy. The incident, which occurred on July 8 near Badnota village, resulted in the tragic loss of five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer. Five others were injured in the terrorist attack.

In response to the escalating security concerns, heightened measures have been implemented along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police have bolstered their presence to safeguard the route, particularly as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning.

This incident marks a recent wave of violence in the region, with multiple terror strikes reported since June 9, resulting in casualties among pilgrims and security personnel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already convened a high-level review meeting, emphasising a coordinated and proactive approach from all security agencies to address the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Incident timeline

The attack occurred around 3:30 PM in the mountainous region of Badnota near Machedi in the Lohai Malhar block, about 123 kilometers from Kathua. The convoy was on a routine patrol when terrorists initiated the assault with grenades followed by indiscriminate firing.

Military response

The Army retaliated with counter-firing, prompting the terrorists to flee into the dense jungle. Currently, extensive search operations are underway to locate the perpetrators involved in the cowardly attack.

Martyred soldiers

Here are the names and ranks of the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice:

1. Naib Subedar Anand Singh

- Address: Village: Kandakhal, PO: Kandakhal, Tehsil: Rudraprayag, District: Rudraprayag, State: Uttarakhand, PIN: 246475

2. Havaldar Kamal Singh

- Address: Village: Papari, PO: Noudanu, Tehsil: Lansdowne, District: Pauri, State: Uttarakhand, PIN: 246155

3. NK Vinod Singh

- Address: Village: Chaund Jaspur, PO: Khondogi, Tehsil: Jaakhnidhar, District: Tehri Garhwal, State: Uttarakhand, PIN: 249001

4. RFN Anuj Negi

- Address: Village: Dobariya, PO: Dhamdhar, Tehsil: Rikhnikhal, District: Pauri Garhwal, State: Uttarakhand, PIN: 246179

5. RFN Adarsh Negi

- Address: Village: Thatti Dagar, PO: Thatti Dagar, Tehsil: Devprayag, District: Tehri Garhwal, State: Uttarakhand, PIN: 249161

Investigation and counter-terror measures

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been deployed to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation. The incident marks the fifth terrorist attack in the Jammu region within a month, underscoring heightened security challenges in the area.

Government response

President Droupadi Murmu condemned the attack, emphasising the need for resolute measures against such cowardly acts of terrorism.

Also read | Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, security forces encircle 2 to 3 terrorists