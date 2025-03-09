Kathua killings: LG Manoj Sinha orders probe, BJP says will not allow terrorism to raise its head in Jammu The three bodies were recovered on Saturday after they had gone missing on March 5 while they were heading for a marriage function.

After the bodies of three civilians were recovered near a waterfall in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that he was saddened and shocked by their brutal killing. He said that he had directed a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

Taking to X, Sinha said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the brutal killing of Varun Singh, Yogesh Singh and Darshan Singh of Kathua. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to their families and friends." In another post, he added, "I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, and all the necessary support to the families will be provided. I assure the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book at the earliest. Justice will be ensured and accountability will be fixed."

Meanwhile, J&K Assembly LoP and BJP leader Sunil Sharma said terrorism, which has been buried in Kashmir, will not be allowed to raise its head in Jammu. He was addressing the protestors gathered to condemn the killings in the Billawar area of Kathua. The LoP said terrorists have come up with a new modus operandi where they are not using weapons to kill people but to create confusion.

Sharma, accompanied by party MLAs Satish Sharma and Rajiv Jasrotia, who visited Billawar, also said he briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. "He (Shah) asked me to tell the people of Billawar that he is standing behind them."

Notably, the bodies of three civilians — Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and his maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40)— were found from the Ishu nullah in the remote Malhar area in the higher reaches of Kathua district on Saturday.

They went missing on March 5 while they were heading for a marriage function. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders, including former MP Choudhary Lal Singh, tried to go to the site where bodies were recovered but were barred by police, drawing strong protests by the party.

(With inputs from PTI)