Kathua encounters 'exposed' route used by terrorists to infiltrate into India: Police

A senior police officer said that the four recent encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have 'exposed' the infiltration route used by terrorists entering India from across the International Border (IB). Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobhit Saxena, said that the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from terrorists in recent encounters has foiled a major terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua district has seen four encounters in the past month between security forces and terrorists who had recently infiltrated into the region.

Two terrorists were killed on March 27

Two heavily-armed terrorists were gunned down in the Safiyan forest on March 27. The encounter occurred just four days after police intercepted infiltrating terrorists in the Saniyal forest of the Hiranagar sector. Tragically, four police personnel lost their lives during the operation.

"We are chasing the remaining three to four terrorists who escaped the encounters and are on the run. We are confident of tracking and neutralizing them soon," the SSP told reporters at Rajbagh police station, where all the seized material including sophisticated weapons, explosives and daily-use items was on display.

He said a tight security grid is in place in the district, from the border villages to the hinterland, leading to the successful operations against the terrorists.

Encounters exposed their traditional infiltration route

"The encounters exposed their traditional (infiltration) route... We will not allow them to use this route again," Saxena said.

He further said that the seized items clearly indicated the terrorists had entered with malicious intent and were equipped for an extended stay. The recovery of large amounts of explosive materials foiled their plan to carry out IED blasts, while traces of heroin suggested drug use.

He praised the cooperation of the people in the anti-terrorist operations and said the "civil population helped us a lot and are providing immediate information which helped us to make an assessment about the terrorists on the run and are accordingly planning our operations to neutralize them".

Based on the evidence, Saxena confirmed that the terrorists had recently infiltrated from across the border, but police effectively prevented them from executing their sinister plans.

On local support to terrorists, he said 30 people have been identified and booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the district so far.

Among the material seized from the terrorists include two AK assault rifles, one M4 carbine, grenades, and sophisticated gadgets for navigation, clothes, sleeping bags, Pakistan-make medicines, beverages and food items.

(With PTI inputs)

