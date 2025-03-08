Jammu and Kashmir: Army, police, recover bodies of three missing civilians using drone surveillance The three civilians went missing on March 5 while they were on the way to a marriage event. A day after, a BJP legislator, Satesh Sharma, had raised the issue in the Jammu and Kashmr Assembly.

The security forces on Saturday said that they recovered the bodies of three missing persons in a waterfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district using drone surveillance. Among them, Darshan Singh (40) and Yogesh Singh (32) were residents of Marhoon, while Varun Singh (15) was a resident of Dehota.

They went missing while they were on their way to attend a wedding on Thursday. The officials added that all were reported missing on March 5 on their return from a marriage function in Lohai Malhar in the Billawar Tehsil. The search operation was conducted by the joint team of the Army and the J&K Police

After they went missing, one of them contacted his family two days back, saying they had lost their way in the forest while coming back. As per the information, the efforts are on to retrieve the bodies, the officials said, adding the cause of their death would be known only after a postmortem.

Notably, on Friday, BJP MLA Satesh Sharma raised the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and sought a response from the government. He had said, "I want to inform the House about three missing civilians. We seek answers from the government," Sharma said.

In response, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the Question Hour had begun and suggested the question be taken up afterwards.

(With PTI Inputs)