Kathua ambush: 24 detained as search for terrorists intensifies

At least 24 people have been detained for questioning as the hunt for the terrorists behind the ambush in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district entered its third day on Wednesday. The operation, conducted by the army and police, continues amidst intermittent heavy rain in dense forests across four districts, including Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah.

Operations across multiple districts

The search operation, launched from three different areas, has deployed security personnel in dense forests in Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts. Fresh searches were initiated in the Lala Chack area of Samba, the Manjakote area of Rajouri, and the Surankote area of Poonch.

Ambush details

On Monday, terrorists ambushed a patrol party on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village, approximately 150 km from Kathua district headquarters, resulting in the deaths of five army personnel and injuries to five others.

Special forces and advanced surveillance

Army's special forces "Para" unit has been deployed for surgical operations in specific areas. The search teams are supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. A team from the National Investigation Agency has visited the ambush scene and is assisting in the investigation.

Doda search operation

Another operation is underway in the higher reaches of Doda district, where a gunfight occurred on Tuesday evening. Security forces are combing the Ghadi Bhagwah forest area to trace two injured terrorists.

Local concerns and requests for defense support

Residents of Badnota village and surrounding areas have expressed concerns about their safety, requesting village defense groups for self-protection. Local leaders have called for weapons and training to support the fight against terrorism and proposed a special recruitment drive for local youth.

Community stands with security forces

Local villagers, including those who have faced terror threats, have voiced their support for the security forces. They emphasised the need for government assistance to combat terrorism and ensure community safety.

