Kashmir tourism recovers after Pahalgam terror attack setback, shows signs of revival Kashmir’s tourism sector is showing signs of recovery as tourists gradually return to the valley, renewing hope after the Pahalgam terror attack caused a major setback.

Srinagar:

Kashmir’s tourism sector is slowly finding its footing again as tourists begin to return to the valley, though numbers are still relatively small. The recent revival follows a significant slump caused by the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows on April 22, which left 25 tourists and a resident dead. Since the tragedy, the region experienced widespread cancellations and a sharp decline in visitor numbers, leading to a halt in tourism activities. However, the situation is gradually improving, bringing renewed hope for the sector.

Gradual return of Tourists

In recent weeks, groups of tourists, particularly from states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, have been returning to key destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam. This influx, although limited, marks the beginning of the recovery of Kashmir’s tourism industry, which was severely impacted by the aftermath of the attack. Local hoteliers and tour operators are reporting an uptick in inquiries, with some travellers even rebooking their cancelled trips, signalling the return of confidence in Kashmir as a tourist destination.

Asif Burza, a prominent hotelier with properties in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, highlighted the importance of the Chief Minister’s efforts in restoring faith in the region. Burza believes that the Chief Minister’s active involvement, including his visits to popular tourist spots and direct interactions with tourists, has played a crucial role in changing the negative perception surrounding the valley.

Chief Minister's active role in tourism revival

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been at the forefront of efforts to restore normalcy to Kashmir’s tourism sector. In the wake of the terror attack, Abdullah has taken several proactive measures, including visiting key tourist spots in Pahalgam and Gulmarg. He has been meeting with local stakeholders, government officials, and tourists to dispel fears and encourage people to return to Kashmir. Recently, he chaired two back-to-back meetings, one with his council of ministers and another with senior government officials, to address the concerns of safety and security in the region.

Abdullah’s leadership has helped send a clear message that the valley’s famous destinations remain safe for travellers. This effort has contributed to a positive shift in public perception, with many booking their trips once again.

Rising tourist confidence

Tourists who have visited the valley since the attack are expressing their satisfaction with the security arrangements and the warm hospitality of locals. Afsa Malik, a tourist from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, who is currently touring Kashmir with her family, spoke positively about the security and overall atmosphere. “There is no atmosphere of fear here. There are security forces deployed everywhere, and we feel completely safe,” she said. Malik and her family have already visited multiple destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, and they have expressed a desire to return in the future.

Similarly, Mohammad Aftab, another tourist from Gujarat, shared that his family felt safe and welcomed in Kashmir despite initial concerns. “We were a little fearful before we arrived, but after seeing videos shared by other tourists, our concerns faded. The locals are incredibly warm and friendly, and the beauty of Kashmir is unmatched,” Aftab remarked.

Collaborative efforts to promote Kashmir as a safe destination

There is a concerted effort from both local and national tour operators to improve Kashmir’s image as a safe and secure travel destination. Tour operators, especially from Maharashtra and Gujarat, have been actively working to counter the negative perception that followed the Pahalgam attack. A delegation of tour operators from Maharashtra recently visited the valley to assess the situation firsthand and to spread positive messages about Kashmir’s safety. This collaboration is expected to bolster tourist arrivals, as it encourages more visitors to consider Kashmir for their vacations.

Key destinations seeing increased footfalls

Tourist spots such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg are once again seeing increased foot traffic. While the number of visitors is still below pre-attack levels, there is a noticeable trend of families and tourist groups from various parts of India coming to enjoy the natural beauty of the region. The steady return of tourists provides hope that the tourism sector in Kashmir is on the road to recovery.

Hope for a swift tourism recovery

The tourism sector has long been a cornerstone of Kashmir's economy, and the impact of the attack was devastating. However, with the growing number of tourists returning, local stakeholders are optimistic about the future. The efforts of the Chief Minister, government agencies, and the tourism sector are beginning to bear fruit, and there is hope that Kashmir will soon see a full recovery in its tourism industry.

As Kashmir works toward healing both economically and emotionally from the recent tragedy, the return of tourists is a promising sign that the valley’s tourism potential is far from diminished. While the road to full recovery will take time, the tourism industry remains hopeful that the worst is behind them and that a brighter future lies ahead for Kashmir’s travel and hospitality sector.

