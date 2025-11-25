Kashmir shivers as severe cold wave grips valley, Srinagar and Zojila witness bitter chill

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an intense cold wave as temperatures across the Valley have plummeted several degrees below the freezing point. The prolonged dry spell since October, coupled with clear night skies, has intensified the chill, affecting daily life and normal routines in many parts of the region.
Srinagar, Pahalgam and other key towns record freezing temperatures
The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1°C on Tuesday, marking the second coldest night of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pahalgam, the popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, saw temperatures drop to minus 4.4°C, while Pampore recorded –4.5°C. Pulwama and Shopian recorded –5.0°C and –5.4°C, respectively, making Shopian the coldest inhabited location in the Valley.
Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in North Kashmir, reported –1.2°C, and higher altitude regions continued to experience extreme cold. Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir to Ladakh, recorded a frigid –16°C, matching Monday’s temperature, highlighting the severe conditions in strategic mountain corridors.
Northern and Central Kashmir also hit by frost
Northern districts remained under icy conditions as well, with Kupwara recording –3.4°C, Bandipora –3.8°C, Rafiabad –4.1°C, and Baramulla –4.3°C. Central Kashmir recorded similar lows: Budgam at –3.7°C and Ganderbal at –2.4°C, while tourist locations such as Sonamarg experienced –3.8°C.
Jammu division relatively warmer, but nights still chill
In the Jammu division, plains remained comparatively warmer, although night temperatures stayed below normal. Jammu city recorded 9.8°C, Katra 9.1°C, and Jammu Airport 9.6°C. Mountain towns continued to experience severe cold, with Banihal at –0.5°C, Bhaderwah 0.4°C, and Ramban 4.8°C.
Ladakh experiences severe freeze
The Ladakh region remained in a deep freeze, with Kargil recording –8.8°C, colder than Leh at –8.5°C, and the desert valley of Nubra registering –6.6°C.
Meteorological explanation
IMD officials attributed the sharp drop in temperatures to persistent dry weather and clear skies, which allow rapid heat loss from the surface. Meteorologists predict that these conditions are likely to continue for the next few days before a slight rise in minimum temperatures is expected.
Impact on daily life
The severe cold has affected normal life across the Valley, with residents bundling up against sub-zero temperatures, while tourists and pilgrims in hill towns like Pahalgam and Gulmarg are facing extremely chilly conditions. Authorities have urged people to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas.