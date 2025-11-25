Kashmir shivers as severe cold wave grips valley, Srinagar and Zojila witness bitter chill A severe cold wave has swept across Kashmir, bringing temperatures well below freezing across the valley. Srinagar, Pahalgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and other major towns recorded bitterly cold nights, while high-altitude areas like Zojila Pass experienced extreme lows.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an intense cold wave as temperatures across the Valley have plummeted several degrees below the freezing point. The prolonged dry spell since October, coupled with clear night skies, has intensified the chill, affecting daily life and normal routines in many parts of the region.

Srinagar, Pahalgam and other key towns record freezing temperatures

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1°C on Tuesday, marking the second coldest night of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pahalgam, the popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, saw temperatures drop to minus 4.4°C, while Pampore recorded –4.5°C. Pulwama and Shopian recorded –5.0°C and –5.4°C, respectively, making Shopian the coldest inhabited location in the Valley.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in North Kashmir, reported –1.2°C, and higher altitude regions continued to experience extreme cold. Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir to Ladakh, recorded a frigid –16°C, matching Monday’s temperature, highlighting the severe conditions in strategic mountain corridors.

(Image Source : PTI)A man looks on as icicles are formed on branches of a tree, during a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Northern and Central Kashmir also hit by frost

Northern districts remained under icy conditions as well, with Kupwara recording –3.4°C, Bandipora –3.8°C, Rafiabad –4.1°C, and Baramulla –4.3°C. Central Kashmir recorded similar lows: Budgam at –3.7°C and Ganderbal at –2.4°C, while tourist locations such as Sonamarg experienced –3.8°C.

Jammu division relatively warmer, but nights still chill

In the Jammu division, plains remained comparatively warmer, although night temperatures stayed below normal. Jammu city recorded 9.8°C, Katra 9.1°C, and Jammu Airport 9.6°C. Mountain towns continued to experience severe cold, with Banihal at –0.5°C, Bhaderwah 0.4°C, and Ramban 4.8°C.

(Image Source : PTI)Icicles are formed on branches of a tree, seen on a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh experiences severe freeze

The Ladakh region remained in a deep freeze, with Kargil recording –8.8°C, colder than Leh at –8.5°C, and the desert valley of Nubra registering –6.6°C.

Meteorological explanation

IMD officials attributed the sharp drop in temperatures to persistent dry weather and clear skies, which allow rapid heat loss from the surface. Meteorologists predict that these conditions are likely to continue for the next few days before a slight rise in minimum temperatures is expected.

Impact on daily life

The severe cold has affected normal life across the Valley, with residents bundling up against sub-zero temperatures, while tourists and pilgrims in hill towns like Pahalgam and Gulmarg are facing extremely chilly conditions. Authorities have urged people to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas.