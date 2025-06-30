Justice for victims of terror: LG Manoj Sinha assures jobs, financial support to J-K's grieving families Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met several victim families and made a series of commitments, including jobs, financial support, and registration of unfiled FIRs.

Srinagar:

At a gathering in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials met families of Kashmiri civilians killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists over the decades, many of whom had received neither recognition nor justice.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Save Youth, Save Future Foundation, saw emotional testimonies from survivors, grieving families, and community members. Speakers included IG Police Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG, DC Anantnag, SP Amritpal, and college faculty.

“The blood of many innocent people has been shed here for the last many years, many lives have been lost, but it is also true that their pleas were not heard or they could not be helped,” LG Sinha said, reflecting the silence that followed years of violence.

LG Sinha meets victim families, promises justice

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met several victim families on Sunday and made a series of commitments, including jobs, financial support, and registration of unfiled FIRs.

“Today I met family members of Kashmiri Civilians who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. For decades, they were marginalised & their voices were not heard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed,” Sinha said.

In a clear break from the past, LG Sinha acknowledged the systemic neglect these families had faced. He promised fast-tracked government jobs and financial handholding to victim families, along with support for those who wish to launch self-employment ventures.

FIRs to be registered, encroachments to be cleared

In a critical move to ensure long-denied legal redress, LG Sinha announced that cases in which FIRs were not registered would now be acted upon.

“In cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be given to register FIRs in those cases. Action will also be taken to free the land and property of terror victims' families encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements,” he stated.

He also instructed all entitled families to submit their documents to respective DCs for job processing, assuring them that appointments would be made within a month.

‘Terrorists were mourned,victims forgotten’

“Under the pressure of a few people, a narrative was spread that the terrorists were the victims and the police and the army were the attackers. This narrative was deliberately spread throughout Jammu and Kashmir. The common Kashmiri who was killed was not even counted,” Sinha said.

“Before 2019, terrorists’ funeral processions were allowed, while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists remained forgotten and unacknowledged,” LG Sinha noted.

A new narrative, acknowledging the truth

The event, hailed as a turning point by attendees, focused on giving voice to those whose grief had long been ignored. The Save Youth, Save Future Foundation was commended for its efforts in bringing these stories into the public light.

“I know, for years the truth was buried under the pressure of the terror ecosystem. Now, the families are exposing Pakistan & their supporters inside Kashmir,” LG Sinha concluded.

As the region attempts to heal, this campaign promises to rewrite a long-neglected chapter of Kashmir’s history, by acknowledging its true victims and offering a path to justice.