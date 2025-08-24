JK weather: IMD warns of rains, cloudbursts in several districts; authorities issue advisories Residents have been urged to stay alert and put their own safety and that of their community first. They have also been asked to avoid non-essential travel, particularly in areas that are low-lying or prone to flooding. District emergency operation centres have been set up at DC offices.

Srinagar:

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued advisories amid an IMD alert for moderate to heavy rains across the UT. The weather department has issued an alert for showers in J-K from August 23 to 26. Separate advisories have been issued by the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Ramban and Kishtwar.

Besides rains, the weather department has also issued warnings for landslides, flashfloods and cloudbursts during this period.

Residents have been urged to stay alert and put their own safety and that of their community first. They have also been asked to avoid non-essential travel, particularly in areas that are low-lying or prone to flooding.

District emergency operation centres have been set up at DC offices for immediate response during emergency situations.

Two dead in rain-related incidents

Two persons were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Reasi and Kathua districts of Jammu region early Saturday, PTI reported citing officials.

Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Jamlan village, lost his life when his truck was struck by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall near Malai Nallah in the Mahore region of Reasi district, according to officials. Two others got injured in the incident.

The injured individuals, Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani, were rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a separate tragedy in Kathua district, a man identified as Ravi died after his vehicle was swept away by flash floods while attempting to cross an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park.

Officials confirmed that his body was later recovered by a joint rescue operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police.

Jammu records second-highest August rainfall in nearly century

Jammu City witnessed 190.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours (till 8:30 a.m.), the second-highest ever recorded in August in over a century.

The highest remains 228.6 mm, logged on August 5, 1926. The previous second-highest was 189.6 mm on August 11, 2022.

Kishtwar cloudburst

As many as 65 persons were killed in flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Chisoti village of Kishtwar over a week back. An ardent rescue operation was launched in the area by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, CISF, BRO, Police, and locals.

Over 100 people reportedly got injured in the incident. Besides 70 people have been missing. JK CM Omar Abdullah visited the calamity-hit area to oversee the relief and rescue operation. He also announced ex-gratia for the killed and injured.

Union Home minister Jitendra Singh and JK LG Manoj Sinha also visited the cloudburst-hit area.