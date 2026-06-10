J-K: Two soldiers killed in accidental grenade blast at military camp in Uri, probe launched

Srinagar:

Two Indian Army personnel lost their lives after an accidental grenade explosion at a military camp in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Tuesday. Officials said the incident occurred during a routine equipment handover at the Kamalkot camp, when a hand grenade reportedly detonated unintentionally.

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead.

Probe launched

Authorities have initiated all necessary legal and procedural formalities, while an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary assessments suggest the incident was accidental in nature, with further details awaited from defence officials.

A spokesperson from the Defence Public Relations Office in Srinagar said that a detailed statement would be issued after verification from concerned authorities.

14-year-old Pakistani boy arrested for crossing border

In a separate incident along the Line of Control (LoC), security forces detained a 14-year-old Pakistani boy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after he inadvertently crossed into Indian territory.

Officials said the teenager was apprehended by alert troops in the Nagri Tekri area of the Mendhar sector shortly after crossing over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Initial findings suggest that the boy may have crossed the LoC unintentionally.

He has been taken into custody for questioning, and security agencies are currently interrogating him in accordance with established procedures. Authorities indicated that, following completion of due process, the boy is likely to be repatriated to Pakistan.

Punjab men arrested with hand grenades in anti-terror operation

Punjab Police, working with central intelligence agencies, arrested two men in connection with a suspected cross-border network. The police recovered two hand grenades from their possession during the operation, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Davinder Singh and Rajwinder Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district. They were taken into custody after a coordinated action by security forces. A car used by them, bearing a Punjab registration number, has also been seized.

According to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, initial findings suggest that the duo was in regular contact with handlers based abroad. He said they were allegedly receiving instructions from these foreign-linked operatives.

The DGP further stated that the recovery indicates a possible wider conspiracy aimed at disturbing peace and law and order in the state, particularly in the border region. Police said investigations are ongoing to uncover both backward and forward links of the network and to identify other individuals involved.

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