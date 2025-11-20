Kashmir Times office raided in Jammu, AK-47 cartridges, live rounds recovered in major bust Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin has been in the spotlight previously for filing a plea in the Supreme Court in August 2019 against the communication restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Srinagar:

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted searches at the Jammu office of Kashmir Times in connection with a case alleging the promotion of “anti-national activities.”

According to officials, SIA personnel carried out an extensive inspection of the newspaper’s premises, examining documents, digital devices and computer systems. During the operation, investigators reportedly recovered AK-series rifle cartridges, pistol rounds and other items, which have been taken into custody for examination.

Authorities said the search followed the registration of a case against the publication and individuals associated with it.

Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin has been in the spotlight previously for filing a plea in the Supreme Court in August 2019 against the communication restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Wrong if agency acting under pressure, says J-K CM Choudhary

Reacting over the raids at Kashmir Times office, J-K deputy CM Surinder Singh Choudhary said action should be taken against the media house only when the charges are established and not under any pressure.

"If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken.If they have done wrong, they will face the consequences.But it should not be done just to pressurise. If you do it only to pressurise, then that will be wrong," he said while talking to reporters.

Iltija Mufti rebukes action against Kashmir Times

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti, has slammed the action against the media house.

“Kashmir Times is one of those rare newspapers in Kashmir that not only spoke truth to power but refused to bend or buckle under pressure & intimidation. Raiding their offices under the guise of carrying out anti national activities is preposterous & reeks of high handedness. In Kashmir every outlet of truth is being choked by invoking the anti national slur. Are we all anti nationals?” she posted on X.