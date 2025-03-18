J-K: Major security breach at Vaishno Devi temple, woman carried pistol to shrine, arrested The woman, identified as Jyoti Gupta, is reportedly working with the Delhi Police. A case is registered against her.

In a major security breach reported from Vaishno Devi temple, one of the most revered pilgrim sites in India, a woman was arrested for carrying a pistol to the Shrine. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2025. The woman identified as Jyoti Gupta was caught with a pistol and the license was also expired. She claims to be working with the Delhi Police.

Weapon seized

As the matter came forth, Reasi Police arrested the woman, and the weapon was seized. FIR registered at Police Station Bhawan in Katra, case registered under Arms Act. SSP Reasi Parminder Singh shared details of the matter and said the woman breached the security checks.

Orry arrested for 'consuming alcohol' at Vaishno Devi base

Social media influencer Orry and seven others were booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Their action evoked strong resentment among the people, with BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators demanding stern action against the accused.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement that the eight accused were booked for "violating the law of the land" and added a team was set up to nab them for "hurting the sentiments of people". A complaint was received at Katra police station on March 15 that some guests staying at a hotel were found consuming alcohol on the premises, in violation of rules.

FIR registered

An FIR was later registered against the eight accused. "Orhan Awatramani, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arzamaskina consumed liquor on the hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were not allowed inside the property due to its proximity to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine," a police officer said, citing the complaint.

"Sensing the gravity of the matter, instructions were issued by Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh to nab the miscreants and set an example of zero tolerance of any such act at a religious place which can hurt the sentiments of people," the officer said.

(PTI inputs)