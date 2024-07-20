J-K: LG Sinha, Army chief reviews security situation at high-level joint meetings in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : @DIPR/X J-K LG Manoj Sinha and the Army Chief hold a high-level meeting in Jammu

As the terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a spike in recent months, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi chaired back-to-back high-level joint security review meetings in Jammu on Saturday, an official said. Army General reached Jammu earlier today. He first chaired an hour-long meeting at the police headquarters and reviewed the situation. The meeting was attended by officials of the Home and Defence departments. Following the meeting, almost all the participants moved to the Raj Bhawan for another round of meetings with LG Manoj Sinha.

BSF, CRPF, J-K Police officials attend meetings

The officials said that the Raj Bhawan and police headquarters meeting was attended by the Director Generals of the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials. During the meeting, LG Sinha reviewed the security situation with the Army Chief, and various heads of security and law enforcement agencies and asked them to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division. "We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them,” the LG said.

Army chief's second visit to Jammu in 3 weeks of assuming charge

Emphasising the rising incidents of cross-border infiltrations, LG Sinha directed the security grid to be further fortified to ensure zero trespassing, an official statement said. After taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, Gen Dwivedi visited Jammu twice as the division witnessed deadly terrorist attacks in Kathua and Doda on July 8 and July 15 respectively, which left nine army personnel dead, including a captain. Amid the challenges, the army has said that it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the J-K Police to eliminate the Pakistani terrorists, who infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Jammu division in Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts and thereafter to Kashmir.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Army increases troops deployment in Jammu region after recent terror attacks