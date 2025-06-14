J-K LG Manoj Sinha announces phased reopening of tourist spots from June 17 after security review J-K LG Manoj Sinha announces a phased reopening of tourist spots from June 17 after a security review, aiming to restore normalcy ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the phased reopening of several key tourist destinations across the Union Territory, beginning June 17, 2025. The sites were previously closed following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and led to heightened security measures.

The announcement was made through a post on social media platform X, where LG Sinha wrote, "I've ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir andJammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab Valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June."

Decision based on security assessments

Speaking to reporters, LG Sinha explained that the decision was based on detailed security assessments provided by the Divisional Commissioner and senior police officers.

"After April 22, a few tourist spots were closed for security reasons. Now, based on reports from the Divisional Commissioner and IGs of J&K, we have decided to reopen some of these spots — including Betab Valley and parks in the Pahalgam market area, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, and Achabal Garden in Anantnag," he said.

He also confirmed that several major parks in Srinagar city — including Badamwari Park, Duck Park, and Taqdeer Park — will reopen on June 17.

Reopening of Jammu region destinations

In the Jammu region, tourist spots such as Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur will be reopened gradually in a phased manner, following additional security reviews.

Dialogue with stakeholders

During a visit to Pahalgam, LG Sinha also held meetings with a delegation comprising MLAs, DDC Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, tour operators, the Ponywala association, and hotel industry representatives.

He assured them that “restrictions on other tourist destinations will be lifted progressively, based on further security assessments to ensure the safety of all visitors.”

Push to revive tourism ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The reopening is part of the UT administration's broader strategy to restore normalcy and revive tourism in the region ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which draws lakhs of pilgrims every year.

"In the past 3–4 years, there has been a rise in the number of devotees participating in the Amarnath Yatra. We have enhanced facilities, increased accommodation capacity, and upgraded infrastructure to ensure a seamless pilgrimage. The J&K Police and CRPF have also put in place robust security arrangements," LG Sinha added.

The decision comes in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, a major tourist destination in Kashmir. The attack killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, prompting a nationwide outcry and a sharp response from Indian authorities.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation, targeting nine terror launchpads across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and attempted drone incursions, which were countered by India’s coordinated strikes on military installations, including radar and communication centres, in 11 Pakistani airbases.

The heightened tensions led to a temporary stand-off between the two nations. However, a mutual understanding for cessation of hostilities was reached on May 10.

With tourist destinations reopening and preparations in full swing for the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir appears poised to return to normalcy while maintaining heightened vigilance against security threats.