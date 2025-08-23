JK govt begins process to take over 215 schools linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami; Lone, Mufti fume District officials have been instructed to implement necessary measures, in consultation with the School Education Department, to maintain quality education in accordance with the norms of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the takeover of the management committees of 215 schools allegedly linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) and its affiliated Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

According to the order, the decision was taken following adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating that these schools had direct or indirect connections with the banned organization. The validity of the current management committees of these schools had either expired or negative reports had been received about them.

Management to be handled by DMs/DCs

The government has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the academic future of the enrolled students in these institutions is not affected in any way. District officials have been instructed to implement necessary measures, in consultation with the School Education Department, to maintain quality education in accordance with the norms of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“The Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified,” the order read.

The order states that the management of these schools will now be handled by the respective District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners, who will propose new committees after proper verification.

Officials initiate take over

On Saturday morning, teams from the district administration and police visited several schools across the valley and assumed control of their operations, PTI reported citing officials. Principals from nearby higher secondary schools joined the administration teams to help facilitate the takeover of these institutions.

Opposition parties fume

Meanwhile, opposition parties have rebuked the Omar Abdullah-led government over the decision.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti said JeI has always been the first target of the NC when in power.

"Throughout Kashmir's history every time the National Conference got a brute majority their first target has always been the Jamaat. Be it 1977 or even today where they have taken it too far by jeopardising the future of thousands of students leaving them in distress," Mufti said on X.

Peoples' Conference chief and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone also tore into the UT government over the move.

“215 schools forcibly taken over by the J and K Government. And no prizes for guessing. The elected government has passed the order.Shame and shamelessness have assumed new meanings in this government. They are setting new standards in servility. And just to recall the sermons the edicts that this party passed against their opponents. Be under no illusions. This elected government is a party to all acts undertaken. Be it mailings or termination of employees, they are equal partners.They have been equal partners in the past. And they will be equal partners in the future. This is the A team. This was always the A team,” Lone posted on X.