Two dead, one injured after poll duty vehicle met with accident in J-K's Reasi

In an unfortunate incident, a vehicle engaged in election duty in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls met with an accident on Tuesday. Two people travelling in the car lost their lives in the accident while one other was injured. Providing details of the accident, DC Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said that the accident took place near Tuksan in the Gulabgarh area of Reasi district.

The accident occurred a day before the polling for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. In the second phase, 26 constituencies including, Reasi will go to polls.

Earlier on September 20, three BSF jawans died while 32 got injured after a bus escorting them for election duty met with a tragic accident in the Brell Waterhail area of Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The vehicle slipped off a hilly road and fell into a gorge which resulted in tragic casualties. Among the injured, six individuals sustained serious injuries. Additionally, the civilian driver of the bus also suffered injuries in the incident.

Election in Jammu and Kashmir

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three phases for a total of 90 seats. The first phase took place on September 18, covering 24 constituencies across three districts in Jammu and four in the Kashmir Valley. A total of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, are contesting, with approximately 2.3 million voters registered. The second phase is scheduled for September 25, followed by the third phase on October 1, with results to be announced on October 8. This marks the first election in the union territory in nearly a decade.

