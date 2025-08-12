J-K: Army personnel killed in accidental firing in Doda According to officials, his fellow personnel heard a gunshot from his post and rushed to the scene, where they discovered him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Doda (J&K) :

A soldier lost his life after his service weapon accidentally fired a bullet at a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, PTI reported citing the officials on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday while Sepoy Suresh Biswal was on sentry duty at the Sarna camp in Bhaderwah.

According to officials, his fellow personnel heard a gunshot from his post and rushed to the scene, where they discovered him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Incident happened while cleaning gun

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma stated that initial investigations indicate the soldier, a native of Odisha, died due to an accidental discharge that occurred while he was clearing the chamber of his service rifle.

He added that inquest proceedings are currently in progress to determine the precise cause of death.

Army troop injured during accidental firing in Anantnag

The incident came over a month after a police personnel got injured in an accidental fire from his service rifle while on Amarnath yatra duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident took place on July 4.

The rifle of Selection Grade Constable Shabir Ahmad, present at the yatra duty, accidentally fired, leading to severe injuries. Ahmad was shifted to a hospital in Pahalgam.

Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch

Earlier in February this year, an army jawan was injured when his service rifle fired accidentally near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. The soldier, who was part of a patrolling team in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector, slipped after losing balance which led to accidental fire from his service weapon, officials said.