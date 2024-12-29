J-K: 75 terrorists, mostly from Pakistan, killed this year, local recruitment nosedives, say Army officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and use them against India as 60 per cent of the terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistanis, Army officials said. The Army officials said that in the encounters, and operations, the security forces have neutralised as many as 75 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

These encounters and operations include both in Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley. The count also includes the firefights that take place during infiltration attempts by terrorists on the Line of Control, they said. However, the local recruitment of terrorists in the Pak-sponsored terror groups has nosedived as only four locals have joined these groups this year, Army officials added.

Unnecessary to say that Pakistan has been a traditional hub and one of the biggest exporters of terrorists into the world. It has been the biggest exporter of terrorism inside India, mainly trying to destabilise situations in the Kashmir valley.

In that pursuit, Islamabad has tried to give a strong push to terrorism in the Jammu region since last year. The terrorist attacks and encounters subsequently increased in the region this year. However, the activities of the Pakistani terrorists in this area including in Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi have been curbed with additional deployment of troops and filling up of the vacuum created thereafter withdrawal of the Uniform Force of Rashtriya Rifles from there for the China border deployments.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar have emphasised eliminating the terrorists from the area looked after by the White Knight Corps of the force.

