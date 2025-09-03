Jhelum crosses danger mark as heavy rains batter J-K; flood alert issued Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by heavy rains over the past few days, leading to multiple flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in the union territory. Many people have also lost their lives, while several others remain stranded in parts of the UT.

Srinagar:

The water level in the Jhelum River has crossed the danger mark in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, forcing the authorities to issue a flood alert in the region, said officials on Wednesday. They said the authorities are monitoring the situation, and an alert has been issued, as it could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by heavy rains over the past few days, leading to multiple flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in the union territory (UT). Many people have also lost their lives, while several others remain stranded in parts of the UT.

CM Abdullah reviews situation

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a key meeting to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the incessant rains. During the meeting, he directed officials to "intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief," his office said in a statement.

Besides, Abdullah also urged people to follow advisories, avoid vulnerable spots, and stay safe.

Red alerts in parts of J-K

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in these districts. It also issued an orange alert for Muzaffarabad, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Mirpur, Samba and Kathua, predicting very heavy rainfall in here.

A yellow alert was also issued for Kupwara, Srinagar and Anantnag by the IMD on Wednesday.

Quoting a weather official, news agency PTI reported that there is a possibility of cloudburst, flash floods, landslides and waterlogging at a few vulnerable places in Jammu and Kashmir. Because of this, people have been asked to remain cautious and stay away from the swollen water bodies and vulnerable areas prone to landslides, while the authorities extended the closure of all government and private schools on Wednesday.