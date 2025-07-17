Jammu–Vaishno Devi Katra railway line to be doubled: Know project length, cost, and other key details At present, Jammu and Katra are linked by a single-track railway line via Udhampur, which poses operational constraints due to limited track capacity. Officials noted that the track doubling project will significantly enhance rail capacity, allowing for the introduction of additional train services.

Jammu:

The Ministry of Railways has approved the final location survey for the doubling of the 77.96 km railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, a key step toward enhancing rail infrastructure and improving connectivity for lakhs of pilgrims visiting the revered shrine. The estimated cost of the survey is Rs 12.59 crore, according to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway.

“This survey will lay the groundwork for constructing the future double-line section,” he said.

Northern Railway to lead project implementation

The entire project will be implemented by Northern Railway, and once completed, the new double line is expected to significantly ease passenger traffic and support future expansion, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons.

“This additional line will make travel more convenient for devotees and reflects Indian Railways' push for network expansion in strategically important regions,” Upadhyay added.

Strategic, economic, and religious significance

Currently, Jammu and Katra are connected by a single line via Udhampur, which limits train operations due to restricted track capacity. Officials highlighted that the doubling initiative would help unlock additional rail capacity, enable more train services, and streamline operations along the corridor.

With the Katra-Srinagar railway line expected to open soon, enhancing connectivity up to Katra has become vital. “The Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express has already seen strong demand from both locals and tourists,” a senior railway official noted.

Driving tourism, pilgrimage, and economic growth

The project is not just about religious access- it’s also set to boost tourism and economic development across the Jammu region. “This timely decision supports Indian Railways’ mission to improve access to important destinations and strengthen critical infrastructure,” Upadhyay said.

The doubling of the Jammu–Katra line is expected to mark a transformative leap in regional rail connectivity, laying the foundation for both spiritual and economic upliftment.