Jammu rain havoc: Will schools, colleges remain closed in the region on Aug 28 due to bad weather? Check here The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities and offices, excluding essential services on August 28 due to heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the Jammu division, where rivers are already at warning levels.

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced the closure of all educational institutions for the third consecutive day on August 28 due to continuous heavy rainfall. The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety as the region remains under a severe weather alert, as per an official order. "In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and in the interest of public safety, it is hereby ordered that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres, and training institutes, shall remain closed tomorrow," as per the order issued by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

Govt and private offices closed too

The order further states that all government and private offices will also remain closed on August 28, except for departments and services classified as essential. This includes health, emergency response, utility services and law and order agencies, which will continue to operate.

Weather forecast raises concern

Earlier on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department had predicted very heavy rainfall across the Jammu division over the next 40 hours. Officials confirmed that water levels in the Basantar, Tawi and Chenab rivers have already reached the alert mark, raising the possibility of floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Recruitment drive suspended

The inclement weather has also disrupted government recruitment activities. The constable recruitment examination scheduled for Wednesday was suspended due to heavy rains and the closure of schools across the division.

Over 50 trains cancelled in the Jammu division

Meanwhile, the Northern Railways on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra stations, while 64 trains were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division in view of the devastation caused by record rains. Rail traffic, which was briefly restored on Wednesday morning with six trains departing from Jammu after a day-long suspension, has again been halted due to flash floods and heavy soil erosion in the Chakki river area, officials said.

Jammu rain fury

It should be noted here that heavy rains have been lashing the Jammu region for the past two days which has severely disrupted rail and road traffic. On Tuesday, Northern Railways cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu. By Wednesday, there were 22 cancellations and 27 short terminations. The Jammu region has recorded its heaviest rainfall in decades, with over 360 mm in less than 38 hours since Monday night. The downpour has triggered floods, landslides, damaged bridges and roads, and inundated residential and agricultural areas, forcing people to move to safer locations.

(With inputs from PTI)

