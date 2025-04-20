J-K: Three die as heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides, Jammu-Srinagar Highway blocked | VIDEO A major landslide has blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leaving more than 50 vehicles stranded. Notably, a portion of the landslide occurred in front of a tunnel hindering rescue operations.

Srinagar:

At least three people were killed and around 200 rescued after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods at several pockets in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early on Sunday, officials said. The incessant downpour also gave way to landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal, which led to traffic being suspended.

Officials said that a cloudburst hit the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, causing the deaths of three people, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib. The ongoing rescue operation has intensified as the state administration, with support from the SDRF.

However, concern remains high as three children are still trapped in Chamba Seri village, with efforts underway to bring them to safety. The Indian Army has joined hands with the state administration to assist in operations, while the CRPF and local units are also actively involved in providing aid to affected areas.

A major landslide has blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leaving more than 50 vehicles stranded. Notably, a portion of the landslide occurred in front of a tunnel, adding to the challenges faced by rescuers.

Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Hundreds Stranded

Due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones triggered by continuous rain, vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been halted in both directions.

The worst-affected stretch lies between Nashri and Banihal. Officials reported that a part of the road near Panthiyal was completely washed away, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded along the vital 250-kilometre highway — the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Authorities have safely evacuated all those stranded, and travellers are advised to avoid the route until the weather clears and the road is restored.

Five Killed in 2 days, Dozens Rescued Amid Flash Floods

In the past two days, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the Jammu region. Late Saturday, two individuals, including a woman, were killed and another woman injured after being struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district.

A flash flood in Dharam Kund village caused extensive damage, affecting nearly 40 residential homes.

Ministers respond

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has scheduled a high-level meeting to evaluate the situation. Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the swift response of the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, for their efforts in saving lives during the crisis.

Singh, who is also the Udhampur MP, assured that financial and material aid is being extended to affected families, and added that his personal resources would also be available if necessary. “This is not a time to panic—we will face this natural disaster together,” he said in a statement on X.