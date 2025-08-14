Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha greets people on eve of 79th Independence Day, calls for 'terror-free' valley Jammu and Kashmir: Over the past five years, J-K has witnessed a strong wave of development, emerging as a prosperous, peaceful, and just Union Territory that treats all citizens equally. Democratic institutions have grown stronger, instilling a renewed sense of self-confidence among the people.

Srinagar:

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In his message, he saluted the tricolour and paid homage to the freedom fighters and founding fathers of the nation for their sacrifices. He also honoured the memory of civilian martyrs killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Praise for the armed forces and security agencies

LG Sinha saluted the Army, CAPFs, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and intelligence agencies for their bravery in operations like ‘Operation Sindoor’ and ‘Operation Mahadev’, which avenged the Pahalgam attack and neutralised terrorists. Declaring that “India has drawn a new red line,” he warned that any act of terror will be treated as an act of war and will be met with a fitting response.

Call for unity and development

He extended greetings to all sections of society- including farmers, workers, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, youth, and Nari Shakti- for their contribution to Jammu Kashmir’s socio-economic growth. Highlighting the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and Tiranga Yatra, he said the patriotic participation of citizens has inspired the entire nation.

Progress in the past five years

The LG highlighted key developmental milestones- from Kashmir’s integration into India’s rail network to rapid industrial growth and improved ease of living in both urban and rural areas. He emphasised empowerment of women, youth, and farmers, noting that democracy has become stronger in the UT and that the benefits of economic expansion are reaching every citizen.

Condolences for Kishtwar cloudburst victims

Expressing sorrow over the devastation caused by the recent cloudburst in Chositi, Kishtwar, the LG conveyed condolences to bereaved families and assured them that the administration is working with a “whole of government” approach to provide all possible assistance and restore normalcy.

Vision for the future

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of an India where even the poorest feel ownership of the nation, Sinha said his administration has worked towards realising that dream. He called on all sections of society to work shoulder-to-shoulder towards building a Viksit Bharat and ensuring a peaceful, prosperous, and terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.