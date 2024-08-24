Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
Jammu-Kashmir: Firing reported near police post in Sopore's Watergam area, operation underway

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir)
Updated on: August 24, 2024 16:47 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu-Kashmir: Firing reported near police post in Baramulla's Watergam area.

Baramulla encounter: An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district today (August 24), police said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have reported a terrorist attack near the police post in the Watergam forces camp. The firing was reported in Rafiabad area of North Kashmir on Saturday. 

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, they added.

Kashmir Zone Police on Sopore firing incident 

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.

According to reports, two terrorists are likely to be trapped in the Sopore area and one body is visible at the encounter spot. However, sources said a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added. Search operation is underway and more details are awaited in this regard. 

