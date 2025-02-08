Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in Sonamarg market | Video

Sonamarg fire: The officials said that the fire tenders are on the spot, working to bring the fire under control.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ganderbal (J&K) Published : Feb 08, 2025 22:30 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 22:32 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in Sonamarg market | Video.

Sonamarg fire: A massive fire broke out in the market of the famous resort town of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (February 8), officials said. The fire, which started from a restaurant quickly spread to the adjacent shops in the Sonamarg market, they said.

Fire tenders are on the spot, working to bring the fire under control, officials added.

CM Omar Abdullah on fire incident in Sonamarg

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonmarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery," Abdullah posted on X.

Incharge of fire and emergency services, Ghulam Hassan said, "The fire is under control...No fire extinguishers were installed in the shops, restaurants...We kept on asking them to install fire extinguishers. Six to seven fire tenders are on the spot...40-45 shops have been involved in the fire...".

