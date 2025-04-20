J-K CM Omar Abdullah vents after Jammu to Delhi flight diverted: ‘3 hours in the air, now fresh air in Jaipur’ Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed frustration after his flight from Jammu to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to heavy air traffic at Delhi airport. What was meant to be a short 90-minute journey turned into a three-hour-long flight, followed by an unscheduled landing.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday night lashed out on social media after his flight from Jammu to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to heavy air traffic at the national capital's airport. The flight, which typically takes around 90 minutes, spent over three hours in the air before it was rerouted to Jaipur. Abdullah, visibly upset, reached Jaipur airport around 1 am and took to social media to express his frustration.

Posting a selfie from the aircraft stairs on platform X, he wrote, “Delhi airport is a mess (pardon my French but I’m not in the mood to be polite). After three hours in the air post Jammu take-off, we were diverted to Jaipur and now I’m getting fresh air on the aircraft stairs here at 1 am. I have no idea when we’ll be allowed to leave.” His flight finally left Jaipur around 2 am and reached Delhi in the early hours of Monday.

The disruption coincided with ongoing repair work at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. While Terminal 1 has recently reopened, all flights are now being managed from this terminal, having previously operated from Terminal 2. The transition has reportedly strained airport operations, contributing to delays and diversions.

Weather-related disruptions compound delays

Abdullah’s travel woes also came amid broader disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir due to inclement weather. On Saturday, flight operations were severely affected at both Jammu and Srinagar airports. Several departures were delayed or cancelled entirely, stranding passengers and prompting social media outrage.

IndiGo had issued advance weather advisory

Airline IndiGo had earlier warned of possible disruptions, citing adverse weather conditions in Srinagar. “Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may be inconvenient and sincerely appreciate your patience,” the airline posted on Friday, urging passengers to check real-time flight updates and consider flexible options.

J-K CM’s frustration finds public resonance

Omar Abdullah is not the first prominent personality to voice concern over Delhi airport’s functioning in recent weeks, but his sharp words brought fresh attention to the issue. His remarks echoed the experiences of thousands of passengers who have been caught in long queues, delays and diversions — particularly during peak hours and holidays.

While airport authorities have not issued a formal statement on the incident involving Abdullah’s flight, the broader issues of terminal capacity, passenger handling, and weather-linked challenges remain under scrutiny.