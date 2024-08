Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu-Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash flooding in Pulwama.

Pulwama cloudburst: The Achagoza area of Rajpora Tehsil in Pulwama district was hit by a cloudburst followed by severe flooding and heavy rainfall today (August 17). The sudden and intense weather event in Jammu and Kashmir caused significant disruption in the area, as reported by local officials, though fortunately, no casualties or major property damage were reported.

As per the recent update, the water level is slowly receding now. More details are awaited in this regard.