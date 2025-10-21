Jammu and Kashmir Bypolls: 'Aga vs Aga' in Budgam, women at the forefront in Nagrota The by‑poll serves as a litmus test for the NC’s ability to reclaim ground and for the BJP’s hold in Jammu‑region assembly politics.

The nomination process for the by‑elections to the Budgam (constituency 27) and Nagrota (constituency 77) Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Monday. The polls, scheduled for 11 November with counting on 14 November, were a result of the resignation of Omar Abdullah from Budgam and the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in Nagrota.

The contests feature intense intra‑family dynamics in Budgam and a high‑profile women’s showdown in Nagrota both seen as tests of NC’s regional grip and BJP’s organisational strength. NC is fielding veteran Aga Syed Mehmood while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again nominated Aga Muntazir nephew of the NC candidate turning the contest into a high‑stakes

Nagrota: Women lead the charge

In Nagrota, a BJP stronghold, the aftermath of Devender Singh Rana’s death has set the stage for a notable women‑centric contest. The NC has fielded DDC member Shameema Firdous, while BJP is banking on the late MLA’s daughter Devyani Rana.

2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls

In the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Omar defeated Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in Budgam by 18,485 votes. Nagrota will witness a bypoll after its sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana died in October last year. Rana defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Joginder Singh by 30,472 votes in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Earlier, Rana won the seat in the 2014 polls as a nominee of the JKNC.