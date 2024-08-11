Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route due to heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route due to heavy rainfall.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on the Baltal route to carry out maintenance work following heavy rains on Sunday, an official said. The requisite repair and maintenance works are already being carried out on the Pahalgam route of the Yatra.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri said, "Due to the heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance work is required to be undertaken on the Baltal axis of the Amarnath Yatra. In the interest of the safety of the yatris, no yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also."

"Further updates will be issued in the due course of time," he added. Earlier today, another batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday amid heightened security.Vinita Singh, who had come from Haryana said she was excited to pay obeisance.

"Everything including security arrangements and facilities, is up to mark here. People here are very good"."We will pray for peace for everyone in the country," she added.

The Yatra, conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims.