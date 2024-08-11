Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route due to heavy rainfall

Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route due to heavy rainfall

Amarnath Yatra 2024: The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine began on June 29. This year, the 52-day-long pilgrimage would culminate on August 19.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Srinagar
Updated on: August 11, 2024 23:48 IST
Jammu Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra, Amarnath Yatra 2024, Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route, amarna
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route due to heavy rainfall.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on the Baltal route to carry out maintenance work following heavy rains on Sunday, an official said. The requisite repair and maintenance works are already being carried out on the Pahalgam route of the Yatra.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri said, "Due to the heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance work is required to be undertaken on the Baltal axis of the Amarnath Yatra. In the interest of the safety of the yatris, no yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also."

"Further updates will be issued in the due course of time," he added. Earlier today, another batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday amid heightened security.Vinita Singh, who had come from Haryana said she was excited to pay obeisance. 

"Everything including security arrangements and facilities, is up to mark here. People here are very good"."We will pray for peace for everyone in the country," she added.

Related Stories
Amarnath Yatra 2024: First batch of over 4,600 pilgrims arrive in Kashmir amid tight security

Amarnath Yatra 2024: First batch of over 4,600 pilgrims arrive in Kashmir amid tight security

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Large number of pilgrims en route from Baltal to holy cave | WATCH

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Large number of pilgrims en route from Baltal to holy cave | WATCH

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Over 74,000 devotees visit holy cave shrine in four days

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Over 74,000 devotees visit holy cave shrine in four days

Jammu-Kashmir government dismisses four employees for anti-national activities

Jammu-Kashmir government dismisses four employees for anti-national activities

Amarnath Yatra surpasses last year's record, over 4 lakh pilgrims visit holy cave shrine in 29 days

Amarnath Yatra surpasses last year's record, over 4 lakh pilgrims visit holy cave shrine in 29 days

The Yatra, conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement