J-K youth, who jumped in Chenab, found dead in Pakistan; kin seek PM Modi’s help to get body back

The body of a youth who allegedly jumped to death into Chenab river in Jammu last month was recovered in Pakistan. His family has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in bringing back the mortal remains for last rites. The deceased was identified as Harash Nagotra, a resident of a border village in the Akhnoor sector, who went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the river.

The missing report was registered by his family the next day, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have ended his life by jumping into the river after suffering a loss of over Rs 80,000 in an online gaming application, the official said. The family got the confirmation about Nagotra's death through a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani official after the parents reactivated a SIM card of their son who worked in a private telecommunication company.

The deceased youth’s father Subash Sharma said that the WhatsApp message from the Pakistani official, who claimed to be posted in the post-mortem department, informed them that the body was recovered from a canal in Sialkot in Punjab province on June 13.

The official had sent him Nagorta’s identity card to the family through WhatsApp, confirming that his body that was recovered in Sialkot was that of his missing son. He further informed the father that the body has been buried.

Father’s request to PM Modi

"We request our prime minister to help us get back the body of my son for last rites. We want to perform his last rites as per our religion," Sharma said. Nagotra's relative Amrit Bhushan said they have already written to the External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office over the matter.

"We are in a state of shock and grief and want his body back. We have also appealed to Pakistani authorities to hand over the body," Bhushan added.

(With PTI inputs)

