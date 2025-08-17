Jammu and Kashmir: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates apprehended in Bandipora The police are also looking into the suspects' potential ties to the terrorist group and whether these arrests are connected to previous Lashkar-e-Taiba cells dismantled in Bandipora.

Srinagar:

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates were apprehended by security forces in the Malpora Nowgam area of Sumbal in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday. The arrests were made during a joint naka (checkpoint) established by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. During the operation, the security forces seized substantial weaponry from the arrested individuals. Among the recovered items were two Chinese grenades, two UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, and 10 rounds of AK-series rifles. These items are believed to be linked to the ongoing terror activities in the region.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ab Majid Gojri, a resident of SK Bala, and Ab Hamid Dar, a resident of Vijpara Hajin. Both are reportedly associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a prominent militant group operating in Kashmir.

Following the arrests, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The authorities are investigating the arrested duo's involvement with the LeT organisation and whether they were linked to other recently busted LeT modules in the region. The investigation is also focusing on the potential future threat posed by these militants.

The apprehension of these two terrorist associates is seen as a significant success for security forces in their ongoing efforts to disrupt the activities of LeT in Kashmir. Police officials have stated that such operations are critical in maintaining peace and countering the growing insurgency in the region.

Ongoing efforts to combat terrorism

The latest arrests come at a time when the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been intensifying their efforts to combat terrorism. The arrest of these two terrorist associates underscores the growing pressure on militant organizations in the region, particularly Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has been actively trying to destabilize the area.

Operation Akhal ends after 12 days without terrorist recovery

In another development, the longest counter-terrorism operation, Operation Akhal, which was launched on August 1 in the Akhal forest area of Kulgam district, was called off after 12 days. Despite receiving intelligence inputs about a terrorist group hiding in the rugged forest terrain, no further bodies or significant evidence were found. The operation had drawn significant attention following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025.

This operation's conclusion has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the operation and the possible evasion tactics used by the terrorist.