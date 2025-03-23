Jammu and Kashmir: Tragic accident in Ganderbal leaves three tourists dead, 14 injured Officials said that a Toyota Etios collided with a bus near Gund Kangan, resulting in the accident.

In a tragic accident near the Gund Kangan area of Ganderbal district, at least three tourists lost their lives, and 14 others were injured when their vehicle collided with a bus. The incident occurred when a Toyota Etios, carrying a group of tourists, crashed into a bus, causing a devastating collision.

According to local authorities, the impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the death of three people, while the others sustained varying degrees of injuries. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to assist the victims. The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their conditions are being monitored.

Further details awaited.