Jammu and Kashmir: Four dead, one injured after truck hits their car in Udhampur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Car parked with a red triangle to warn other road users.

A family from Jammu met with tragedy as their car was struck by a truck in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, resulting in the deaths of a couple and their two daughters. Another daughter sustained critical injuries in the collision.

Details of the Incident

The family, en route to Kashmir, faced the fatal collision at Salore shortly after midnight. A rashly driven truck collided with their private car, subsequently impacting another truck. Nitin Dogra (37), his wife Rittu (32), and daughters Khushi (17) and Vani (11) lost their lives on the spot. Their 15-year-old daughter, Brinda, suffered critical injuries.

Police investigation and search for driver

Authorities have registered a case, and a search is underway to apprehend the truck driver responsible for the accident. The driver fled the scene after the tragic collision, prompting efforts to bring the individual to justice.

Separate incident claims unidentified truck driver's life

In another unfortunate incident, an unidentified truck driver lost his life when his vehicle, loaded with bovine animals, fell from a bridge near Manwal in the Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu around 5 am. The truck, traveling from Jandrah to Manwal, toppled from the bridge near Saunoo village. The accident resulted in the deaths of the unidentified driver and over a dozen bovine animals.

Condolences and investigations underway

The tragic events have prompted condolences for the affected families. Investigations into both accidents are ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the details surrounding the collisions on the national highway and the bridge near Manwal.