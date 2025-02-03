Monday, February 03, 2025
     
  Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist attack leaves ex-serviceman dead, his wife and cousin injured in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist attack leaves ex-serviceman dead, his wife and cousin injured in Kulgam

The terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Kulgam Published : Feb 03, 2025 16:07 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 16:07 IST
Terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, an ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. As per officials, the deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay. The terrorists opened fire at Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area, they added. 

All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries, the officials said. Following the attack, security forces launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. 

Further details are awaited. 

(With PTI inputs)

